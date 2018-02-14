Elderly man missing after going for walk near Whangarei

Source:
A search is underway for a man who's been reported missing after going for a walk on the rural outskirts of Whangarei.
Colin Browne.
Source: NZ Police
Police say Colin Browne, 76, was last seen on Mangahui Rd, Whareora at 2pm, walking towards Pataua North Road.
Mr Browne is 178cm tall, of solid build and has grey hair.
He was wearing a blue and white striped polo t-shirt, long black shorts and bare feet.
Anyone who may have seen Colin is being urged to contact Whangarei Police on (09) 430 4500.
