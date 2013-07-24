Elderly man left shaken after 'cowardly' robbery while using ATM in Christchurch

An elderly man was robbed while withdrawing money at an ATM in Christchurch today.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say an man approached the elderly man at 11am this morning while he was using an ATM in Bryndwr, before stealing a sum of cash and fleeing the scene.

Although he was not injured the police say the elderly man is shaken up.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what they describe as a "cowardly" incident and who may have seen the man or his vehicle.

The wanted man is described as a male Maori or Pacific Islander in his 30s, with a solid build, average height and a short beard.