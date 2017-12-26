Elderly man in serious condition after attempting to jump off cliff at Auckland beach while playing with grandchildren

An elderly man is in a serious condition after he attempted to jump off a cliff at an Auckland beach while playing with his grandchildren.

A man in his 80s suffered multiple injuries when he slipped and fell onto rocks. Source: Supplied

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to Little Manly Beach at 2.50pm today.

Communications Manager Lincoln Davies said the man "attempted to jump for fun with his grandchildren off a cliff".

"He slipped and fell onto rocks suffering multiple injuries. He was recovered from the water."

The man is in his 80s and was flown to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.