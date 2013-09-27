Elderly man in critical condition following Dunedin house fire

An elderly man is in a critical conditional after a fire in his flat in Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

The man, who was inside the flat on Currie Street at the time of the fire, was treated by ambulance personnel a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Two other people are also being treated for smoke inhalation after the incident which happened at about 7.20pm this evening.

It is unclear if they were inside the flat.