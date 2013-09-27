TODAY |

Elderly man in critical condition following Dunedin house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

An elderly man is in a critical conditional after a fire in his flat in Port Chalmers, Dunedin.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who was inside the flat on Currie Street at the time of the fire, was treated by ambulance personnel a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Two other people are also being treated for smoke inhalation after the incident which happened at about 7.20pm this evening. 

It is unclear if they were inside the flat.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say the flat has been extensively damaged and the cause of the fire is unknown.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
