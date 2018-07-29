Elderly man forced to withdraw money by man and woman during Hawke's Bay robbery

An Upper Hutt woman has described the terrifying moment the bus she was in rolled after crashing in Tongariro National Park yesterday, killing one person.

Fenella Murphy was one of the 28 passengers onboard at the time of the fatal incident, which occurred on Ohakune Mountain Road, Ohakune, around 2.30pm yesterday.

"We were just coming down from Turoa ski field and, I think about five minutes into the drive, this big emergency sort of honking noise happened. I don't know where it came from, but I think it sort of alarmed everyone," Ms Murphy said.

"Every time the driver would step on the brakes, it just made a funny noise and we knew that something wasn't right.

"We were just picking up speed and travelling so fast down the hill for about a good 30 seconds at least, probably more, just picking up speed and then, we must have hit the side of a bank or like a barrier or something.

"Then we flipped and rolled and landed on the side, just on the road."

One person was killed and several others were injured after a bus crashed in Tongariro National Park, in Ohakune. Source: Fenella Murphy

Police have confirmed that a young woman was killed when the bus rolled in the Tongariro National Park yesterday.

In a statement released by police this afternoon, they said a formal identification was ongoing and the next of kin to be notified.

A spokesperson for St John says patient updates are particularly difficult due to the nature of the incident with patients being "scattered" across the country in five different hospitals.

Waikato DHB spokesperson Lydia Aydon told 1 NEWS this morning that three patients taken to Waikato Hospital - one 20-year-old man, and two women aged 29 and 31.

They are all in a stable condition.

Turoa skifield is closed today for a debriefing process and should open tomorrow.