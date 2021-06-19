Elderly man dies in hospital days after crash with truck in Warkworth

An elderly man has died after being critically injured in a crash with a truck in Warkworth on Saturday.

A man in his 80s was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The 83-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following the crash, which occurred at around midday near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Wech Drive.

Police said he died in hospital yesterday as a result of his injuries.

"Police are supporting the victim’s family," a spokesman said.