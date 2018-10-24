Elderly man assaulted, car stolen in Hastings

Police are investigating after an elderly man was assaulted and his car stolen in Hawke's Bay yesterday.

The incident occurred after the man was pulled from his silver Subaru on Townsend Street, Hastings, at around 2.30pm, police said.

Two men and a woman then assaulted him before driving away in his vehicle, registration number FMU640.

The same vehicle was seen a short time later in a petrol drive-off from a Z service station, located on the corner of Maddison Street and Heretaunga Street West.

The driver was described as being a fair-skinned Māori woman in her mid-20s, of solid build. She was wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts and sneakers.

Two men were described only as wearing dark hoodies and face masks.