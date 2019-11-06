TODAY |

Elderly lady suffering dementia missing in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

An elderly lady suffering with dementia is missing in Otara, Auckland.

Police say 72-year-old Simeli Vaeau went missing from her home in Otara this morning.

She was last seen about 9am at her home in Wymondley Road. She was reported missing shortly after 9.30am.

According to police, she has dementia and may not have access to her medication, leaving family and police with concerns for her welfare.

Ms Vaeau was last seen wearing a purple jacket and grey track pants.

She is described as 154cm tall, of slim build and she has short grey hair.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her in the area or the wider Counties Manukau area, including Clover Park and Manurewa, to contact them on 09 261 1300 or 111.

Simeli Vaeau. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Elderly lady suffering dementia missing in Auckland
2
Accused left Grace Millane's body in suitcase, went on another Tinder date, Crown tells court
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand
5
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Boy from household known to cops visited hospital twice with injuries before death
01:07

Accused left Grace Millane's body in suitcase, went on another Tinder date, Crown tells court
00:18

Plaque commemorating victims of 1918 influenza pandemic unveiled in Wellington
01:50

Winston Peters was 'indignant and defensive' when told of Ministry of Social Development error, court hears