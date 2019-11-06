Elderly lady suffering dementia missing in Auckland

An elderly lady suffering with dementia is missing in Otara, Auckland.

Police say 72-year-old Simeli Vaeau went missing from her home in Otara this morning.

She was last seen about 9am at her home in Wymondley Road. She was reported missing shortly after 9.30am.

According to police, she has dementia and may not have access to her medication, leaving family and police with concerns for her welfare.

Ms Vaeau was last seen wearing a purple jacket and grey track pants.

She is described as 154cm tall, of slim build and she has short grey hair.