Elderly lady suffering dementia missing in Auckland

An elderly lady suffering with dementia is missing in Otara, Auckland.
Police say 72-year-old Simeli Vaeau went missing from her home in Otara this morning.
She was last seen about 9am at her home in Wymondley Road. She was reported missing shortly after 9.30am.
According to police, she has dementia and may not have access to her medication, leaving family and police with concerns for her welfare.
Ms Vaeau was last seen wearing a purple jacket and grey track pants.
She is described as 154cm tall, of slim build and she has short grey hair.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen her in the area or the wider Counties Manukau area, including Clover Park and Manurewa, to contact them on 09 261 1300 or 111.