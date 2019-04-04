Elderly couple assaulted near ATM in south Auckland

An elderly couple were assaulted and robbed at an ANZ ATM last night in the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson say Counties Manukau Police are continuing to investigate the aggravated robbery near Hunter's Corner on Sutton Street around 7:30 pm yesterday.

The couple had been at the ATM when they had noticed two people acting suspiciously around them, but it wasn't until they moved away that they were approached.

One of the offenders proceeded to threaten and assault one of the couple, taking a sum of cash before running away to a nearby car.

A local bottle store, Liqour Legends, took to Facebook to plea for help in finding the suspects, saying it was the owner of the store's parents who were attacked.

"Cannot believe anyone would do this to a 60+ age elderly. They just went out for a walk!"

The bottle store's post said it was the owner's father who was badly injured in the attack, saying he had been 'severely injured' and had suffered a concussion.