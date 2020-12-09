TODAY |

Elderly British man gives endearingly blunt CNN interview after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  1 NEWS

An elderly British man's endearingly blunt CNN interview after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine has been shared widely across social media today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Martin Kenyon couldn’t “find a damn park” had a “nasty lunch” but managed to get a jab in the end. Source: CNN

Martin Kenyon spoke to a reporter outside London's St Guy's Hospital today.

The 91-year-old said he couldn’t “find a damn park” and had a “nasty lunch” but managed to get a jab in the end.

Kenyon rang the hospital and asked if they were administering the newly approved vaccine, to which they answered yes.

"They then asked me some questions which weren't very interesting," he told the reporter.

Kenyon says he is "thrilled" to have the vaccine and hopes he "won't get the bloody bug now".

He is looking forward to hugging his grandchildren at Christmas, but hasn't told his family he has had the vaccine yet.

"I don't intend to catch it [Covid-19] — there is no point in dying now I have lived this long, is there?" Kenyon told the reporter.

The interview has been watched on Twitter over four million times since being posted today.

One delighted user commented: "As a Brit, I can confirm that CNN managed to find the most British of British people in the whole history of Britain, to interview.

"Even the Queen isn't this British."

Watch the full interview in the tweet above.

New Zealand
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Media
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Person dies after incident at popular Bay of Plenty waterfall
2
Killer gasps for air as sister of murdered Australian tourist faces him down in court
3
Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful women
4
Comancheros-linked would-be drug courier jailed over failed deal
5
Man hospitalised with stab wounds after fight outside Mount Eden liquor store
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cruise cut short as passenger tests positive for Covid-19

Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful women

Police seize thousands of MDMA pills worth $125k in series of Queenstown raids

Comancheros-linked would-be drug courier jailed over failed deal