Elderly British man gives endearingly blunt CNN interview after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

An elderly British man's endearingly blunt CNN interview after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine has been shared widely across social media today.

Martin Kenyon spoke to a reporter outside London's St Guy's Hospital today.

The 91-year-old said he couldn’t “find a damn park” and had a “nasty lunch” but managed to get a jab in the end.

Kenyon rang the hospital and asked if they were administering the newly approved vaccine, to which they answered yes.

"They then asked me some questions which weren't very interesting," he told the reporter.

Kenyon says he is "thrilled" to have the vaccine and hopes he "won't get the bloody bug now".

He is looking forward to hugging his grandchildren at Christmas, but hasn't told his family he has had the vaccine yet.

"I don't intend to catch it [Covid-19] — there is no point in dying now I have lived this long, is there?" Kenyon told the reporter.

The interview has been watched on Twitter over four million times since being posted today.

One delighted user commented: "As a Brit, I can confirm that CNN managed to find the most British of British people in the whole history of Britain, to interview.

"Even the Queen isn't this British."