Elderly, blind man rescued after spending more than eight hours lost in Auckland bush

An Elderly, blind man was winched to rescue by the Eagle Police Helicopter team in Auckland after he became lost walking his dog in Dome Valley, North Auckland, on Sunday.

New Zealand forest (File picture). Source: istock.com

Auckland City District Police shared the story of bringing the man and his pooch to safety on their Facebook page.

The man and his dog were stuck in the bush for more than eight hours, police said.

"The Police Eagle helicopter swiftly attended and spotted the man, but the wind conditions and the rough terrain meant it was difficult for the helicopter to land to rescue him.

"Meanwhile, local police staff and his family were searching nearby tracks to try to get to him on the ground."

The helicopter crew made several attempts to land, with fuel running low. Eventually they got close enough enough to the man for the rear crew member to get out and pick up the man and his dog, and guide them safely to the helicopter.

"The man was safe and well and our crew were pleased to be able to help (they were even given a big hug from his family in appreciation)," police wrote.