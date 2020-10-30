TODAY |

Elastics makes a comeback thanks to entrepreneurial Kiwi mum

An entrepreneurial Kiwi mum has been rushed off her feet as kids' pastime elastics makes a comeback.

It all started during a recent school holiday when Lydia Tait was telling her children about one of her favourite pastimes as a kid - elastics.

"I was trying to think of things to get the kids off the iPads and tablets. I was telling them what I used to do back in the day when there was no such thing, and my favourite thing was to play elastics," Lydia told Seven Sharp.

"I told Edie (her daughter) about it and she couldn't quite understand what I was trying to say.

"So I went out and bought some plain old elastic, white elastic, made it pretty and coloured it and that's really how it started!"

After listing her elastics online orders began to soar and now Edie's Elastics is a fully fledged business.

Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells couldn't resist having a go at reliving their childhood elastic dreams in the TVNZ office.

