Eighteen-year-old man charged with arson over Mangatainoka Domain grandstand fire

An 18-year-old man has been charged with arson over the Mangatainoka Domain grandstand fire.
This afternoon, Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS a well-involved fire was burning at a grandstand at the Mangatainoka rugby ground in Tararua.
The blaze was being treated as suspicious and police now say an 18-year-old man has been arrested over the fire.
They have been charged with arson and will be appearing in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.