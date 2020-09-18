Eighteen schools to replace coal boilers for clean energy, costing $50 million

More New Zealand schools will have coal boilers replaced or converted to run on clean energy, costing $50 million over the next three years, the Climate Change Minister announced today.

School bags, file. Source: istock.com

James Shaw said 18 schools would be included - that is on top of eight that had boilers upgraded in January, costing $10 million.

"Far too many of our schools still use old, dirty, climate-polluting boilers to keep their kids warm," Shaw said.

"We are changing that by making sure that more kids, now and in the future, will be kept warm at school by clean energy."

He said the 18 replacements would reduce carbon emissions by 36,500 tonnes over 10 years.

"I have visited some of the schools we’re supporting and in a couple of places have seen the old dirty boiler we’re replacing, which are in rooms coated black by coal deposits that have built up over 60 years of someone literally having to shovel coal first thing in the morning so the kids have somewhere warm to learn," Shaw said.

"I’ve then gone on to visit another school that has already had the work done, and seen a pristine, quiet, hugely efficient wood chip boiler."

Schools: