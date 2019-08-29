Eighteen people treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at Auckland rest home

Eighteen people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an Auckland rest home last night.
Eight fire engines were called to Everil Orr Rest Home & Village on Allendale Road, in Mount Albert, after a fire began on the second floor at around 10.50pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeperson told 1 NEWS.
"It was a lot of smoke, the fire was relatively minor, but it has resulted in a number of patients, a number of residents at the rest home, needing to be assessed for smoke inhalation," assistant area commander Barry Fox said.
The fire was started "in a piece of electrical equipment, a sterilising machine," he said.
Multiple people were evacuated following the incident.
Eighteen people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No one was transported to hospital.
The fire has since been extinguished.