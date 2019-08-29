Eighteen people treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at Auckland rest home

Eight fire engines were called to Everil Orr Rest Home & Village on Allendale Road, in Mount Albert, after a fire began on the second floor at around 10.50pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeperson told 1 NEWS.



"It was a lot of smoke, the fire was relatively minor, but it has resulted in a number of patients, a number of residents at the rest home, needing to be assessed for smoke inhalation," assistant area commander Barry Fox said.



The fire was started "in a piece of electrical equipment, a sterilising machine," he said.