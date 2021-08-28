Eighteen more Auckland locations of interest added

Eighteen Covid locations of interest in Auckland have been added on Saturday, including several more bus routes, as well as a South Auckland daycare centre and medical centre.

Manukau SuperClinic. Source: 1 NEWS

It brings the total number of locations of interest to 495.

All About Children Manurewa at 51 Mahia Road is listed for three times over Monday 16 August and Tuesday 17 while part of the Manukau Super Clinic is included for between 10 and 11am on Tuesday 17 August.

Pacific Fresh Clendon Park was also listed for between 2.00pm and 2.30pm on Saturday 21 August.