Eight-year-old girl becomes seventh person to die in NZ's deadliest crash in 13 years

The head-on crash in south Taranaki has ripped apart the lives of many people.
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Fijian kids jumped at the chance to play touch with former All Blacks flanker Messam, as the Chiefs prepare to play the Highlanders in Suva.

Video: 'Running around on gravel in bare feet' - Fiji kids play touch with Chiefs veteran Liam Messam

Police reporting this morning that the 8-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

The controversial 'Gypsy King' apologised to Wilder after his unification fight with IBF, WBA and WBO champ Anthony Joshua fell through.

'If you want to fight the best this country has ever had knock on my door' - Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Zara and Mike Tindall name baby daughter, honour the Queen with middle name

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.


The skipper and a group of mates from Auckland are dead after The Francie was toppled in Kaipara Harbour yesterday.

Skipper of boat which sank, killing eight, had habit of crossing Kaipara Harbour in bad conditions, investigation finds

The TAIC has just released its findings into the 2016 tragedy.


Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.


The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

Marama Davidson says speaking out about suffering sexual abuse as a child is allowing other victims 'to not feel alone'

After revealing she was abused, the Greens co-leader is appealing to adults to look out for behaviour changes in children, and for children to be encouraged to talk to adults.


Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

The legendary All Black was made a scapegoat by a side overloaded with on and off-field issues.


 
