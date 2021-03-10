TODAY |

Eight protestors to appear in court today following wild confrontation with Auckland police over native trees

Source:  1 NEWS

Eight people are due to appear in court following protests at a West Auckland development site where native trees were cut down.

Demonstrators clashed with police yesterday as they attempted to storm the land to stop the tree removal.

Native trees on the section on the corner of Canal Road and Wairau Avenue in Avondale have been cut down, with a developer planning on building houses in their place.

Activists have been calling on the council to purchase the site to save the greenery in a dispute that's been going back and forth since last July.

"Some of the trees here are the rarest of their kind within Tāmaki Makaurau, north of Tāmaki Makaurau. One of the trees laying down there was only one I know of ever of its kind. To see that taken away and to see the police assist in that, it breaks my heart," said protestor Zane Wedding, one of the people arrested yesterday.

Several activists have been arrested at the site since protests began last year.

New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
