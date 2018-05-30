Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Northland health authorities are concerned by the growing number of pregnant women with methamphetamine addictions.

Eight pregnant mothers have been referred to a Salvation Army run P-treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months since it's been set up, and Northland midwives say it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower reflexes and development.

Northland has one of the highest rates of undersized baby births in New Zealand.

In 2016, 129 babies were born weighing less than 2500 grams, and 12 less than 1000 grams.

Most of the women on the course are midway through their pregnancy.

1 NEWS reporter Helen Castles says it's feared there are more pregnant woman using P in the area, but haven't come forward for help.

Research available on so-called P babies is limited and complex, often due to other issues in homes such as poverty, domestic violence and mental illness.

Trecia Ann Lyons Wouldes of the University of Auckland said the impacts on the baby could impact them for the whole lives.