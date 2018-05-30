 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in just three months

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Northland health authorities are concerned by the growing number of pregnant women with methamphetamine addictions. 

Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.
Source: Breakfast

Eight pregnant mothers have been referred to a Salvation Army run P-treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months since it's been set up, and Northland midwives say it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower reflexes and development.

Northland has one of the highest rates of undersized baby births in New Zealand.

In 2016, 129 babies were born weighing less than 2500 grams, and 12 less than 1000 grams. 

Most of the women on the course are midway through their pregnancy.

1 NEWS reporter Helen Castles says it's feared there are more pregnant woman using P in the area, but haven't come forward for help.

Research available on so-called P babies is limited and complex, often due to other issues in homes such as poverty, domestic violence and mental illness.

Trecia Ann Lyons Wouldes of the University of Auckland said the impacts on the baby could impact them for the whole lives.

"We're finding that those children exposed to P are lacking in both gross development and motor development at the first three years of life." 

Related

Northland

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

00:18
2
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

01:57
3
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

06:26
4
Ms Collins says it's important for ministers to follow advice they are given, and that's just what Paula Bennett was doing.

Watch: Judith Collins says National government took correct approach to meth in houses, despite new study showing low risk of harm from contamination

01:40
5
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in just three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

00:23
Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured.

Raw video: Terrified passengers tumble to the ground off plane's wing after bomb scare on Indonesian flight

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after another passenger claimed to have a bomb.


01:41
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

01:43
Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering Greg Dufty two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering father of two Greg Dufty, two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 