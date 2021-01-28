TODAY |

Eight people taken to hospital from Electric Avenue music festival

Source: 

Eight people were taken to hospital, including one in a critical condition, from the Electric Avenue music festival.

Crowds enjoying themselves at an outdoor music festival (file picture). Source: istock.com

St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said 242 people were on-site at the festival in Christchurch's Hagley Park yesterday.

A further eight needed hospital care - with one person critically unwell and the rest in a mild to moderate condition, Campbell said.

Electric Avenue is Christchurch's biggest outdoor music festival.

Campbell said the Privacy Act prevents St John from saying whether the patients' conditions were drug-related.

She said a team of medics were on site to treat people needing medical attention for anything from dehydration to drug use.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Music
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dr Siouxsie Wiles issues call for Aucklanders escaping city for baches to 'bloody well take Level 3 with you'
2
What we know about the Papatoetoe Covid-19 cluster: Who's who in Cases A to N
3
Alert levels unlikely to lift early as UK Covid-19 variant may have 'longer tail' — Ardern
4
No new Covid-19 cases in community, epidemiological link for yesterday's case possibly found
5
Christchurch Lotto player takes home $22.5m in huge Powerball win
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Calls from across political spectrum to prioritise vaccine rollout in South Auckland

Christchurch Lotto player takes home $22.5m in huge Powerball win

What we know about the Papatoetoe Covid-19 cluster: Who's who in Cases A to N

Jacinda Ardern issues blunt message about why lockdown needed - 'Covid kills people'