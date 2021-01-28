Eight people taken to hospital from Electric Avenue music festival

Eight people were taken to hospital, including one in a critical condition, from the Electric Avenue music festival.
St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said 242 people were on-site at the festival in Christchurch's Hagley Park yesterday.
A further eight needed hospital care - with one person critically unwell and the rest in a mild to moderate condition, Campbell said.
Electric Avenue is Christchurch's biggest outdoor music festival.
Campbell said the Privacy Act prevents St John from saying whether the patients' conditions were drug-related.
She said a team of medics were on site to treat people needing medical attention for anything from dehydration to drug use.