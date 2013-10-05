Eight people injured in two separate Waikato crashes

One person was trapped in a vehicle after a serious car crash just south of Mahoenui, near the Awakino Gorge tunnel.

Two cars collided on State Highway Three at about 4pm today.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter service says two female patients were airlifted to Waikato Hospital, both with moderate injuries.

One was the sole occupant driver of one vehicle, the other woman a passenger. Taranaki Rescue Helicopter also flew one critical patient from the scene to Waikato Hospital.

NZTA warned motorists to expect delays.

And five people were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance after a car hit a bank near Reporoa on SH5.