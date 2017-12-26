Eight people injured in State Highway 1 crash near Christchurch

Eight people have been injured in a crash on State Highway One at Rolleston, south of Christchurch today.

Source: 1 NEWS

St John Ambulance says one person has been seriously injured while the other seven people have moderate injuries.

Five ambulances were in attendance and were called to the scene around 3.30pm.

There were five vehicles involved in the accident, according to Stuff.

Police say diversions are being put in place, but there is traffic building in the area.