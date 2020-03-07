TODAY |

Eight-night cruise to Fiji for $495 - Companies offering cheap fares amid coronavirus outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

Cruise ship companies are offering up cheaper cruise deals in an attempt to keep their assets afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak.

So far 21 people on board the Grand Princess, which has over 3500 passengers, have tested positive for COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said customers should start to see prices drop as suppliers begin offering super cheap options to help stimulate demand, Stuff reports. One such deal saw House of Travel offer up eight nights in Fiji on a P&O Cruise for $495 per person.

It comes as cruise ships around the world are quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19. One Grand Princess cruise last month saw eight New Zealanders feared infected with the fast-spreading respiratory illness.

Mr Thomas advised potential holidaymakers to speak to a travel agent before taking the plunge, however, and to buy travel insurance despite it being unlikely to cover incidents related to the virus.

New Zealand Cruise Association CEO Kevin O'Sullivan said while he was not aware of any ships cancelling cruises amid the outbreak or its impact on passenger numbers, he had seen prices dropping to help stimulate demand.

