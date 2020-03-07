Eight-night cruise to Fiji for $495 - Companies offering cheap fares amid coronavirus outbreak

Cruise ship companies are offering up cheaper cruise deals in an attempt to keep their assets afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said customers should start to see prices drop as suppliers begin offering super cheap options to help stimulate demand, Stuff reports. One such deal saw House of Travel offer up eight nights in Fiji on a P&O Cruise for $495 per person.



It comes as cruise ships around the world are quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19. One Grand Princess cruise last month saw eight New Zealanders feared infected with the fast-spreading respiratory illness.