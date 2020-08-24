Eight new Covid-19 cases in the community today

There are eight new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand in the community today, made up of seven confirmed and one probable case.

Today there is also one imported case of Covid-19 - a woman in her 30s in managed isolation in Auckland.

All of today's eight cases in the community are linked to the existing Auckland cluster.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today's confirmed cases are made up of one person who had contact with a previously confirmed case on an Auckland bus. Four are household contacts of confirmed cases, one has had contact with a confirmed case at a church and two are workplace contacts.

The Ministry of Health has identified 2300 close contacts of the Auckland cluster, and have contacted 2249 of those who are now self-isolating.

Meanwhile, 151 people linked to the Auckland cluster, made up of 82 confirmed cases and their family members, have moved into quarantine.

There are 10 people in hospital being treated for the virus - three in Auckland City Hospital, four in Middlemore Hospital, two in North Shore Hospital and one in Waikato Hospital. Of those, two are in intensive care at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

Today's new cases bring New Zealand's total number of Covid-19 cases to 1332, as well as 351 probable cases.

There are 123 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand at the moment, of which 19 are of people returning from overseas.

Yesterday, 4589 Covid-19 tests were carried out in New Zealand, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 697,070. In the past week there has been almost 100,000 tests for the virus carried out.

The Government's Covid-19 Tracer app now has 1.77 million registered users - about 43 per cent of New Zealand's population over 15-years-old.

Dr Bloomfield confirmed the new cases in today's 1pm press conference as the country awaits an announcement on alert levels.