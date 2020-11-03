Eight new border cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, none in the community

There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in the managed isolation from the past two days, with none in the community, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Source: Getty

Meanwhile, all close contacts of the Auckland Airport worker who tested positive for the virus have come back negative. They will continue to self isolate for for the 14-day period before being retested.

And an investigation is underway by Immigration New Zealand after a passenger managed to travel to New Zealand from Perth, during the Australian city's three-day lockdown.

The traveller passed through Sydey before flying on to Auckland on 26 April, then on to Northland, where they are currently self-isolating.

According to the Ministry of Health, border officials became aware of the passenger during routine screening checks after the person arrived in Auckland yesterday.

Five people have now recovered from the virus, taking the number of active infections to 36. The seven-day rolling average for Covid-19 cases at the border is two.

Two new infections are contacts of a previously reported case, arriving from Pakistan via the United Arab Emirates on 12 April. They tested positive on day 12 in managed isolation.

One traveller from Pakistan, who arrived in the country on 23 April via Qatar, tested positive on their first day in managed isolation.

While another case who arrived form Pakistan on 24 April via the United Arab Emirates tested positive on arrival.

Two passengers form Japan who arrived on 25 April also tested positive on arrival.

A traveller from the United States arrived in New Zealand on 22 April, testing positive on day three in managed isolation.

Another case arrived in the country from Germany via the United Arab Emirates on 22 April, testing positive on day three also.

This afternoon's update was provided through a written statement.

Only two cases were reported in managed isolation over the long weekend, with no new cases in the community.