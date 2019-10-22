Six hurt, two critically, after car fleeing police smashes into another at Christchurch intersection

Six people have been hurt, including two critically, after a car fleeing police smashed into another vehicle at a Christchurch intersection.

In a written statement, police say a driver failed to stop on Papanui Rd after being asked to do so.

Police say they had been concerned about the manner of driving.

A four minute chase began, before the fleeing vehicle hit another at the intersection of Glandovey and Idris roads.

A St John spokesman said six people were taken to hospital, including two in a critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the serious crash unit, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.