Six hurt, two critically, after car fleeing police smashes into another at Christchurch intersection

Six people have been hurt, including two critically, after a car fleeing police smashed into another vehicle at a Christchurch intersection.

In a written statement, police say a driver failed to stop on Papanui Rd after being asked to do so.

Police say they had been concerned about the manner of driving.

A four minute chase began, before the fleeing vehicle hit another at the intersection of Glandovey and Idris roads.

A St John spokesman said six people were taken to hospital, including two in a critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the serious crash unit, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.

The intersection is currently closed. 

There are reports of serious injuries after the early morning incident that started in Papanui.
