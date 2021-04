A survey of nearly 10,000 blood donor samples suggests there are eight historical cases of Covid-19 that were missed in the community in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Researchers say the small percentage with Covid-19 antibodies, 0.1 per cent, shows undetected transmission in New Zealand has been limited.

In countries with widespread outbreaks, studies have found more than 10 per cent of donors had previously been infected.