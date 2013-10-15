Eight helicopters battling to contain rural Canterbury blaze

Emergency helicopters are struggling to contain a blaze in hot and windy weather as the fire spreads over a train line in rural Canterbury.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A total of eight helicopters are pouring buckets of water on the blaze in a remote part of the Waimakariri Gorge, which started in the early hours of Saturday morning.

More resources ware being deployed to the site, while hot and windy conditions are making it too dangerous to put crews on the ground, Department of Conservation North Canterbury operations manager Kingsley Timpson sys..

Although the smoke is making assessment of the area difficult, the blaze is believed to have spread to over 100 hectares, he says.

That includes some areas of forest and efforts are being made to get those sections under control.

While no buildings or residences are close to the area, the east-to-west coast rail line is in the area of the fire and will need to be assessed afterwards, Mr Timpson says.

A rail bridge over the Broken River runs near the area of the fire.

A Kiwirail spokesman said the company would be issuing a statement shortly.