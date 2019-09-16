Eight helicopters battle large vegetation fire in hills above Dunedin

A large vegetation fire burning on the hills outside of Dunedin near Flagstaff, is now under control.

Residents who live on Rudd Rd were evacuated as a precaution for a time this afternoon.

Fire on Pineapple Flagstaff walking track Dunedin. Source: Supplied

Police say residents of all but one property have now been allowed home.

Eight helicopters and five trucks battled the blaze, which was estimated to have started about 1pm this afternoon.

The area is known for its bush walks, all of which are now closed till further notice.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff will monitor the area over night.