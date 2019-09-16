TODAY |

Eight helicopters battle large vegetation fire in hills above Dunedin

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

A large vegetation fire burning on the hills outside of Dunedin near Flagstaff, is now under control.

Residents who live on Rudd Rd were evacuated as a precaution for a time this afternoon.

Fire on Pineapple Flagstaff walking track Dunedin. Source: Supplied

Police say residents of all but one property have now been allowed home.

Eight helicopters and five trucks battled the blaze, which was estimated to have started about 1pm this afternoon.

The area is known for its bush walks, all of which are now closed till further notice.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff will monitor the area over night.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The area is known for its bush walks, all of which are closed till further notice. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Millions of dollars promised to upgrade marae across Auckland

Karel Sroubek appears before Parole Board, says he made a 'terrible mistake'
00:23

Two men face court after man stabbed to death in Christchurch
00:43

New Zealand resident charged over 'witchcraft' deaths of five family members in Fiji