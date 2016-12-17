 

Eight drown in New Zealand during holiday period

Eight people died from preventable drownings during the holiday period, according to Water Safety New Zealand.

Pacific islanders have the worst drowning rates among ethnic groups, a new study found.
The drownings all occurred in the North Island with five of them male and three female, while four of the eight people were aged over 55.

"Compared to ten for the same period last year, it's a slight improvement," WSNZ chief executive Jonty Mills says.

"However, one preventable drowning is one too many and a tragedy.

"A number of these drownings were of people who got into trouble when they were by themselves.

"It shows how crucial it is to have someone with you who can either help or call for help if needed."

Surf Life Saving New Zealand says none of the preventable drownings occurred in areas patrolled by lifeguards.

Around 4,500 lifeguards continue to patrol over 80 locations across New Zealand this summer.

