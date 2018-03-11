Eight die in horrific weekend on New Zealand roads

Three people area dead after two cars collided during a police pursuit on SH6 near Nelson at 5.40am today.

Superintendent Mike Johnson said police were trying to look for a wanted person, and attempted to stop a vehicle on Gladstone Rd, Richmond.

"The car failed to stop and fled towards State Highway 6, overtaking a truck and moving onto the wrong side of the road where it crashed into another vehicle that was travelling north."

"An outcome like this is the last thing that Police would ever want."

"Tragically three people have died as a result, two of the deceased were from the fleeing vehicle and the third person was an innocent member of the public."



Fleeing drivers are always a highly challenging law and order event for Police"

Police Minister Stuart Nash

Police Minister Stuart Nash says police are working closely with the Independent Police Conduct Authority to review their policies and practices around police pursuits and he has asked for an update on progress in this review which is due to be completed later this year.

Police have to make instant decisions based on the circumstances in front of them at the time, and the road and traffic conditions as well, Mr Nash said.

"Fleeing drivers are always a highly challenging law and order event for Police. Currently they deal with about 300 of these complex situations every month," he said.

Mr Nash said the crash near Nelson is a tragedy for the families of those who have died and for the police officers involved in the incident.

"My sympathies are with all of those affected by this, including the other motorists and members of the public who stopped to help, and the emergency response personnel from ambulance and fire services," he said.

"I also extend my sympathies to the families of five others who have died on the roads this weekend. Our road toll is too high and police are working hard to improve safety and prevent death and injury for all road users," the minister said.

On Saturday afternoon two people died in a crash in Kaeo.

A man died in a crash in Hikurangi on Saturday night.