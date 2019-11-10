TODAY |

Eight construction workers illegally working in New Zealand deported to China

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of eight Chinese nationals have been deported after an Immigration New Zealand investigation revealed they were illegally working in the construction industry.

Immigration law. (File photo) Source: istock.com

The men arrived in New Zealand on visitor visas, but had been working illegally for between one and two years. The men were all living in the same Auckland house. 

INZ’s general manager of verification and compliance Stephen Vaughan said the men were detained after a tip-off about unlawful Chinese nationals living in the suburb of Mount Roskill.

"We received the information about these illegal workers, investigated the allegations and eventually located and deported them," he said.

"The Chinese nationals would not divulge any information about their employers but this is a timely reminder that New Zealand businesses have a legal responsibility to ensure their employees are legally entitled to work for them. 

"The consequences for employers who allow people to work for them when they are not entitled to can be serious."

Mr Vaughan encouraged employers to use Immigration New Zealand’s online tool VisaView to check whether a person who is not a New Zealand citizen is able to work for them.

"It is completely unacceptable for foreign nationals to be working in New Zealand without the appropriate visa. INZ and the wider Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment monitor different industry sectors and takes strong action when we come across such illegal employment practices.

“We encourage anyone with any information about migrants working illegally to get in touch with us so that we can investigate and take any appropriate action."

New Zealand
Immigration
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts
3
Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia
4
ICU nurse who helped victims of Whakaari/White Island disaster dies in Rotorua crash
5
'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:33

Brother of Whakaari/White Island guide still holding out hope his body will be recovered 'one day'

ICU nurse who helped victims of Whakaari/White Island disaster dies in Rotorua crash

Te reo names given to exoplanet and host star after Kiwis win naming rights in global competition
03:36

Second warning issued over breach of Grace Millane killer's name suppression