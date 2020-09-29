TODAY |

Eight arrests over drug dealing ring operating across Waikato and Bay of Plenty

Eight people have been arrested on drug-related charges following a two-month investigation into a drug dealing and importation ring operating in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions. 

Ute seized in police Bay of Plenty/Waikato operation Source: Supplied

A number of search warrants were issued in Rotorua, Tauranga and Paeroa today which is when the arrests were made.

During the searches methamphetamine and MDMA, as well as LSD, cannabis, cash, Bitcoin, a ute and a number of electronic items were also seized.

Those arrested were aged from 28-55 years, and included six women and two men. 

They face a total of 42 charges including importing methamphetamine, GBL and MDMA, and possession and distribution of these drugs.

They will appear in Whakatāne, Hamilton and Rotorua District Courts in the coming days.

Police say the investigation initially came about following inquiries into the burglary of a commercial property in Tauranga last year, in which a "large amount of iodine was stolen".

“Iodine is a ‘material’ used in the manufacture of methamphetamine," says detective senior sergeant Brett Shields.

"As our investigation unfolded we identified an extensive network involved in the importation of methamphetamine, GBL, MDMA, and pre-cursors used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.”

