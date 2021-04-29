Eight arrested, including outlaw bikies with Mexican cartel links, over attempt to import cocaine — police

Police today said they've disrupted a drug syndicate’s plan to import hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into New Zealand from Mexico — thanks to the arrests of eight people.

Filthy Few Motorcycle Club vest. Source: NZ Police

Search warrants were carried out in eleven areas throughout the wider Bay of Plenty, Northland and Auckland as part of Operation Tarpon. The operation targeted key players of an alleged drug syndicate operating in New Zealand which police say has links to a Mexican cartel.

The group of eight, aged between 26 and 62, are now facing multiple drug-related charges.

Among those arrested are two patched members of the Rotorua chapter of the Filthy Few Motorcycle Club.

The arrests happened across 10 addresses in Rotorua, Te Kaha, Te Puke, Omokoroa, Mount Albert and Auckland CBD. Police also searched a boat moored in Northland.

More than 100 police and Customs staff were involved in the warrants. The arrests followed an eight-month investigation by detectives into the drug syndicate.

“We want to send a clear message that those importing or dealing such drugs will be found out, will be arrested and prosecuted,” National Organised Crime Group’s acting Detective Inspector John Brunton said.

All eight people are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court over the coming days.