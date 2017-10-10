'Eggs, muppets and clowns' - Brian Tamaki hits out at the media over reporting on his march tomorrow

The White Ribbon charity is distancing itself from a march in Auckland tomorrow because of links with Destiny Church and homophobic messaging, while Brian Tamaki has hit out at the media, calling them "eggs and muppets" for their reporting about the march.

Destiny church leader Brian Tamaki. Source: 1 NEWS

The We Stand Because We Care anti-domestic violence event is being held in downtown Auckland from 8:00am tomorrow, and includes a march from lower Queen Street to Myers Park.

The White Ribbon charity has been running a "Raise Our Boys" campaign and it provides resources to community groups that have planned events around the country, many of which are on Saturday.

The We Stand Because We Care march was one such event.

However, activist group Pacific Panthers complained the march was organised by Brian Tamaki's Destiny Church, which has well-known homophobic views.

Mr Tamaki is also scheduled to make an address.

White Ribbon campaign manager Rob McCann said the event was intended to be one of many community events his charity was supporting.

But they would not support the event in light of Destiny Church's involvement.

"We are saying we will not support this unless you pull Brian Tamaki and change the messaging," Mr McCann told NZ Newswire.

"(It) doesn't fit with our kaupapa.

"Everything they are talking about doesn't mention women at all - they are saying they are marching for suicide prevention."

Pacific Panters said it was glad White Ribbon had disendorsed the rally, as it was concerned the march had homophobic overtones.

Mr Tamaki took to his Facebook page to hit back at the media over their reporting of the event, saying they have compared it with an Enough is Enough march in 2004 against civil unions.

"That was then (enough is enough) This is now (We Care Stand) No relationship between the two..let it be known now..any media outlet (1 News/News Hub/NZ Herald/RNZ and the rest) that pulls the stupidity of turning The We Care We Stand event into 2004 Enough is Enough March is revealing and confirming their status as Eggs..Muppets and Clowns..Forever. (I could have said worse..but I’m an optimist," Mr Tamaki posted.

It's understood the Destiny-run Man Up and Legacy programmes defined takatapui identity as a "perversion" that needed to be eliminated from homes.

Takatapui is a Maori word meaning a devoted same-sex partner.

Pacific Panthers organiser Te Ao Pritchard said the link was too strong between the overt homophobia of Destiny and the Man Up role in the march.