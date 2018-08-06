Efforts to save stranded whale ramp up after other dies on Northland beach

The smaller of the two humpback whales stranded on a Northland beach has "quietly" died this morning, as efforts continue to save the other.

The humpbacks, believed to be a mother and calf, were first seen about 100m offshore from Ripiro Beach about 7am yesterday, and then found stranded about 8.30am, near Baylys Beach.

Orca Research Trust's Dr Ingrid Visser said the smaller wale died at about 7.15am today.

"It died very quietly, and if there is such a thing as a peaceful death, it had it. It's very very sad obviously," Dr Visser said.

"Despite a HUGE effort this afternoon we were unable to refloat the two stranded humpback whales on the high tide," Project Jonah wrote on their Twitter after a failed rescue effort yesterday on Ripiro Beach, Northland. Source: Twitter / Project Jonah

More than 100 volunteers joined Department of Conservation (DOC) and Project Jonah staff to try and help the whales yesterday, but when the high tide came they could not be floated to deeper water.

Today, the rescuers are attempting to dig a trench system for the still living whale to escape at high-tide.

By the whale's size, it is estimated to be an adult female.

"We're keeping it cool to the best of our ability. We've got a bucket brigade going, they're bringing in some nap-sack sprayers, because of course safety is important, we can't get too close to the whale," Ms Visser said.

"If it moves its tail it could easily hurt somebody."

The living whale has already missed two high tides, and Ms Visser said each time it's missed, the chances of survival diminishes.

"The amount of time a whale can survive on a beach depends on a number of factors," she said.

"It depends on the condition of the whale when it first strands and these whales were in very good condition.

"But it also depends on the air temperature and the wave conditions. So you can't predict with any certainty how any individual whale will last."

Ms Visser said the rescuers didn't know why the smaller whale died, but that it wasn't dehydrated.

DOC Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole said it was an emotional situation for many.

"There is a lot of emotion at the moment because we don't like to see these animals in distress and we've got that at the forefront of our mind," Mr Soole said.

"That's why there's so much interest to re-float them and get them back out to sea."

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith said it was heartbreaking to hear the mother calling to the calf.

Rescuers have a bulldozer at their disposal, as well as floating pontoons that can be used to add buoyancy to the whale should conditions allow.