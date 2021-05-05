Efforts to retrieve bodies of two climbers on Mount Taranaki continue today

Rescue teams will resume efforts to recover the bodies of two climbers on Mount Taranaki this morning.

Police said they were called to reports a climber had fallen near the summit about 10pm on Tuesday.

A search and rescue operation was commenced, with the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter dispatched, however the climbers' bodies were found shortly after midnight.

The recovery operation was called off at 5pm yesterday due to dangerous weather conditions.

Teams worked all day in an attempt to recover the bodies near the summit of the maunga, which lies south of New Plymouth.

The Mount Taranaki Safety Council warns that right now the popular spot is a tough climb.

"The climbing community is a very tight-knit community and these individuals will be known to a small but close group beyond their whole family, so the whole community will really be feeling it at the moment," Mike Daisley, of the NZ Mountain Safety Council, says.

Police are yet to identify the climbers.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

A rāhui has been placed on all access routes to the summit for a week by Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region.

It will be reviewed after one week.