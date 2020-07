Efforts to recover a truck that crashed into a canal in the Bay of Plenty are expected to resume this morning.

The vehicle was found completely submerged in the Ruahihi Canal, in Omanawa, yesterday afternoon.

A body was recovered from the truck yesterday.

The canal waters were lowered by police yesterday to give them better access to the area.

1 NEWS understands the truck had lost control on a corner and ploughed through two fences.