Effort underway to reunite 14 owners with cars stranded on snowy Napier-Taupo highway

Civil Defence is working to reunite 14 people with their cars which have been stuck on the Napier–Taupo highway since yesterday.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The motorists, including families and truckies, were evacuated from State Highway 5 after the road became too dangerous to continue driving on due to the polar blast hitting the country.

Civil Defence's Jim Tetlow told 1 News the situation is "dynamic" with snow flurries and heavy rain still affecting the main route from the East Coast to Taupo.

The 14 stranded motorists were put up by the Napier City Council in the Kennedy Park Resort overnight.