Effects from last year's Havelock North water contamination 'still being strongly felt' – Katie Bradford

An inquiry into the contamination found authorities failed to adhere to high standards of care.
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


02:51
2
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Prepare for a drenching as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of New Zealand today and tomorrow

03:04
3
Robert Stickland died in Auckland just eight hours after the death of his wife, Yvonne.

'He died of a broken heart' - soulmates married for 54 years die within hours of each other after losing cancer battles

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:33
5
What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.

Video: Watch Steve Hansen's reaction as All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

02:04
The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.

02:11
New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.


01:32
New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.


 
