Effects of Covid-19 on students' learning in NZ will continue into 2021, report warns

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be felt by students, with Auckland schools and learners in the lowest socio-economic areas likely to be the hardest hit, according to a new report.

A report released today by the Education Review Office, the Government’s education evaluation agency, reveals only a quarter of NCEA students said they were coping with their school work last year. Older students were less likely to report feeling positive about the school year than younger students.

It also showed nearly one in five schools reported Covid-19 had resulted in lower-than-expected attendance. By term 3, nearly half of schools reported ongoing concerns about attendance. This was most prevalent in low-decile schools.

"Lockdown may have exacerbated existing inequities," the report reads.

The report said student anxiety also played a role in low attendance.

Nicholas Pole, ERO chief executive and chief review officer, said 80 per cent of low-decile schools told the agency they were concerned about student achievement.

Only a third of these schools indicated they were confident their students would catch up. Some teachers estimated that for students who plateaued or regressed in their learning, they had lost about a term's worth of learning.

“It is important to recognise that students and children starting in services, schools and classrooms this year will not be where they would have been in previous years,” Pole said.

“Both their learning and wellbeing has been impacted. It is important that teachers understand where their learners are at, have good plans in place to support them and keep engaging with whānau.”

Pole urged schools to put in place targeted support systems for students who had fallen behind.

He said parents also need to keep in mind the transition to the new school year because of the pandemic may be “particularly challenging”.

Auckland students were also impacted by the additional Level 3 lockdown on the city, the report found. Teachers and principals in Auckland were also less likely to have felt optimistic about their students' learning.

One high point of the lockdowns, however, was the use of technology to help with learning. Pole said that came down to the "great teaching" behind the technology.

But strategies need to be in place to make sure the needs of those who don’t have access to technology are met, he said.

The report found most schools also put in place strategies to try and improve student wellbeing after lockdown, including increasing funding for counselling services, delivering coaching programmes and reassuring anxious students.

Most whānau also reported feeling they received enough support from their children’s schools during lockdown.



“We also saw schools and services go above and beyond to support their communities in 2020 and there was a big increase in whānau engagement in learning and strengthened relationships between teachers and whānau," Pole said.

He said the research also found the kura kaupapa (Māori medium schools) sector “successfully joined forces with their communities” to respond to the pandemic effectively, “and went above and beyond for learners”.

But for other Māori learners, the report found they were more likely to have faced “significant challenges during and after lockdown” because “they are more likely to be enrolled in low decile schools, who reported facing more challenges than mid or high decile schools during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

In the event of another lockdown, support needed to be focused on low-decile schools, Pole said.

"That's not just schools on their own. That's an entire system us all pulling together around those communities."