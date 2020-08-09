TODAY |

Effects of Covid-19 linger on for Kiwi who has battled the virus for 20 weeks

Source:  1 NEWS

While the milestone of 100 days since the last case of Covid-19 community transmission is cause for celebration, there are renewed warnings too, including from a woman yet to recover months on.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While it's cause for celebration, there are renewed warnings too including from a woman yet to recover months after becoming ill. Source: 1 NEWS

The latest search for any community spread has showed up nothing, those at the frontline say the milestone means New Zealanders can be confident in the systems in place.

Alice Banfield is someone who knows the virus better than most. 20 weeks ago, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 but is still suffering the effects of it.

“Before I got Covid earlier this year I was working out like five or six days a week, you know going to the gym,” she said.

That was months ago, and even 29 days after testing positive for the virus she was battling to get back to normal.

“I have to plan what day I'm going to do my laundry because that will be like my one big energy consuming task, I will be hanging out my laundry for the day,” she said.

As each week went by, she thought she'd get better but she's had to stop study, stop her job and stop her love of learning te reo.

Ms Banfield came home early as airports shut and likely caught the virus on the way.

“I still haven't left the house to go and see any of my friends since lockdown, so yeah it's almost like lockdown has continued for me.”

The lockdown New Zealand went through, credited with getting the country to where it is today.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told 1 NEWS the 100-day marker is a “huge tribute to all New Zealanders”.

“We have a great deal to be thankful about but to maintain this position going ahead to we have to think really the next six months, possibly two years,” Mr Baker said.

Ms Banfield’s warning to Kiwis is not to underestimate the virus.

“I underestimated it, I thought oh I'm 32-years-old, I'm you know - fairly fit and healthy.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Effects of Covid-19 linger on for Kiwi who has battled the virus for 20 weeks
2
Underwater expedition in remote corner of New Zealand uncovers fuller picture of maritime history
3
Top Kiwi scholar speaks out for her imprisoned brother
4
'A sad privilege' - Elusive hourglass dolphin washes up on NZ shore for only third time in 150 years
5
Better luck next time: Lotto jackpots to $43 million after no Powerball winner found
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Almost 270 Victorians fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions
00:31

Green Party pledges to ensure 'everyone has a warm, dry, affordable home'

Brisbane and Tonga enforcer in Covid protocol breach after being caught up in police bikie gang raid
00:36

'Significant milestone' - New Zealand hits 100 days without community transmission