Eerie Anzac Day scenes at NZ’s normally packed war memorials

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington’s Pukeahu War Memorial Park and the Auckland War Memorial Museum are normally the scenes of major Anzac Day commemorations.

Wellington’s Pukeahu War Memorial Park and Auckland War Memorial Museum were much quieter than on a normal Anzac Day. Source: 1 NEWS

Not this year.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, there were no formal gatherings to remember those who have fallen in battle.

Instead, many New Zealanders chose to mark the day at home or in their street, meaning places where people normally flock on April 25 were eerily calm this morning.

Lucy Olphert shared footage of the show in Mount Maunganui this morning. Source: Supplied

John Wakelin read the poem at the gate of Settlers Lifestyle Village in Albany. Source: 1 NEWS

The masterpiece took hours of crafting, but Sheryl Ertel says she hopes people will remember what sacrifice is. Source: 1 NEWS

