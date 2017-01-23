Education Minister says no Auckland salary band for teachers struggling to find housing

The Education Minister says no consideration is being given to an Auckland salary band for teachers in New Zealand's biggest city, despite the price of housing being linked to a teacher shortage.

One Auckland principal says the shortage is the worst he has seen in 17 years, and the head of the Auckland Secondary Schools Principals' Association says some colleges are putting non-qualified staff in classrooms.

An international report says Auckland is the fourth most unaffordable city in the world, and many principals are saying the cost of housing in the city is forcing some teachers to leave the region in search of cheaper accommodation.

That's rejected by Education Minister Hekia Parata.

"It's an expensive city to live in but that's not exclusive to teachers is it?" Hekia Parata said.

"I mean it's expensive for New Zealanders whether they're taxi drivers or police or nurses, so no, we're not giving any consideration at this time to any kind of Auckland salary factor."

Mrs Parata says most movement in the region is from teachers moving between Auckland schools.

The Ministry has put $9m into a package to attract Kiwi teachers back from overseas.