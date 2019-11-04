TODAY |

Education Minister says closing pay gap for early childhood teachers 'may take some time'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Employment

As early childhood teachers undertake a week of action over pay disparity with their other colleagues in the primary and secondary sector, the Education Minister has reassured them that the Government intends to address the issue.

Chris Hipkins told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the Government also believes the pay gap between the early childhood teachers and other teachers is unacceptable.

“It’s unacceptable and it’s unsustainable and it’s built up over a decade, so over the decade of the last government the funding for staff salaries for those private and community-based early childhood centres was frozen,” he said.

He says because of this a big pay gap has opened up – but over the past two budgets salary funding has increased.

“It’s going to take a wee while but we are committed to closing that gap.”

Mr Hipkins said strike action would have no effect if it was directed at government.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Early childhood teachers are launching a week of action around better pay. Source: Breakfast

“We are going to be working as hard as we can to address the issues that they are raising, they don’t need to get the message to us, we’ve got that message and we’ve certainly heard that message.”

He said many education centres are privately owned businesses so it’s more complicated to address.

“I do believe those employers do want to see their staff paid more and they do want to provide us with the reassurance that if we do provide extra funding that it’s going to flow through into their staff,” Mr Hipkins said.

“I think there is good will on all sides to address this issue.”


Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Hipkins said it may take some time but the Government wants to close ECE pay gap. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Education
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
2
Watch: Kiwi Mongrel Mob member arrested in Darwin raid, to be deported back to NZ
3
Jenny-May Clarkson empathises with England, says she 'couldn't bear to look' at 2002 Comm Games silver medal
4
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
5
Gang member 'lost ability to love' after state abuse
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:00

Enterprising Canterbury University students invent app that turns voicemails into text
01:51

Ex Air NZ CEO Christopher Luxon wins National's Botany candidacy, set to battle Jami-Lee Ross at 2020 election

07:11

Handcuffed in a foreign country: Fishing trip turns horror story for Dunedin brothers
05:26

Fair Go: Rogue apps causing nightmare for online sleep-help radio station