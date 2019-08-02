TODAY |

Education Minister rebuts claim polytechnic merger has 'ripped the heart out of Invercargill'

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has responded today to concerns the Government's creation of one mega educational institute, replacing all polytechs and industry training organisations, will "rip the heart out of Invercargill". The new Southern Insititute of Technology won't result in a diminished education, he assured.

But Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt isn't buying it. He told Stuff yesterday he was in "absolute disbelief they could do such a terrible thing to our city" and said legal action would be taken against the decision.

"They have really ripped the heart out of Invercargill with this announcement," he said.

Mr Hipkins pointed out on TVNZ1's Breakfast today that the Government had made changes to the proposal after consultation with Southlanders.

"We've designed the system, we've taken that feedback on board, we made changes to make sure we can adapt and meet those needs," he said.

The Government's new changes will merge the country's 16 polytechnics as soon as April next year, and 11 industry training bodies will be replaced in three years. About 100,000 student currently attend the institutions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s been ongoing concern from polytechnics and industry training bodies about what they system will look like. Source: 1 NEWS

The new entity will be called the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology and the new workforce and development councils will approve or cull courses.

"We've been really clear that one of the things that SIT and Invercargill people told us is that they want the capacity to continue to innovate, they want to know that the reserves they've built up are still going to be available and still be invested in the Invercargill and the Southland community, and we've said absolutely their reserves will be ring fenced - they'll be spent in that local community."

He also said SIT will still have the capacity to innovate.

"There will still be good regional responsiveness, local voices will still be heard," he said. 

"It is important that local and regional innovation is still possible under this system, and not only is it possible, but it's encouraged."

Mr Hipkins also responded to fears of job losses, saying that no jobs will be affected overnight.

The three-year transition period will mean changes will happen gradually, he said. But he admitted some roles will change.

"In the short term there is good stability there," he explained. "There isn't going to be a sudden wave of people who find that their job is affected overnight. Any changes are going to be carefully worked through."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Competenz CEO Fiona Kingsford talked about the Government’s incoming changes to polytechs and industry training. Source: Breakfast

But while there is still uncertainty about what the new system will look like, Competenz chief executive Fiona Kingsford earlier told Breakfast "things needed to change" in the sector.

She did say, however, the feedback she had received since the Government's proposal was that employers didn't want to see change - fearing learning could go backwards and be less practical.

Ms Kingsford said in three years time the industry may look very different, but she was looking for the opportunity in it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Hipkins defended the plan to combine NZ’s polytechnics and industry training organisations into one mega educational institute. Source: Breakfast
