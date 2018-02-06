Education Minister pledges new opportunities for young performers after Stage Challenge shut down

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has pledged to provide new opportunities for young performances after Stage Challenge was axed.

The oragnisers of the annual dance event announced it will be closing its doors after 25 years due to an unstable economic environment and lack of funding.

In response, the ministry has allocated $267,000 to provide support for regional and national children's performance.

"Like many people I thought regional and national activities of this sort were too important to lose," Mr Hipkins said yesterday.

"Music, drama and dance are an important part of the curriculum and for many young people are a way of expressing their creativity and building confidence.

"As a result, while the Stage Challenge brand itself is licenced and cannot be replicated, I am today inviting potential providers to put forward expressions of interest to run national and regional opportunities for students to showcase their skills. The Stage Challenge Foundation is invited to put forward a proposal.