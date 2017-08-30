 

Education Minister moves to close rural Wairarapa school

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has made an interim decision to close a small rural school in South Wairarapa.

Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right.

Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS NOW

In February, Tuturumuri School had no staff and no students.

The former principal and acting board chair resigned at the end of last year, and a limited statutory manager was appointed in February to support the board.

The school now has six students, but Mr Hipkins said while the roll had increased, the low student numbers remained a concern for him.

"Earlier this year, I asked the Ministry of Education to begin consultation on the possible closure of the school.

"Twenty eight submissions were received during the consultation period, and I have considered all the feedback provided to me to date."

He said the school's Board of Trustees had up to 28 days to provide any further information in favour of the school remaining open.

Mr Hipkins said he expected to make his final decision in August.

