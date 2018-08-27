TODAY |

Education Minister calls briefing on 'sensitive matter' at Marlborough Boys' College concerning a teacher and pupils

The conduct of a teacher at a Blenheim high school is being investigated after a "serious" and "sensitive matter" has come to light.

The Education Minister has called for a briefing today into serious allegations involving a teacher and several students at Marlborough Boys' College.

In a letter sent out to parents and caregivers on May 17 and viewed by 1 NEWS, the school said the teacher was immediately placed on leave and the school was speaking with the police, the New Zealand School of Trustees Association, the Teachers Council and Oranga Tamariki on the matter.

The school has also made contact with the students affected and their families, and said the key priority was to protect the privacy of the boys involved.

"The school's senior leadership team in particular have worked very hard to ensure that there has been no effect on the school's operations and that the school's environment is settled," the letter says.

"We are aware that this is disconcerting and that our school community want more information. However, we trust you will understand in situations like this it is critical that we do not prejudice or pre-empt any official processes."

A spokesperson for Education Minister Chris Hipkins told 1 NEWS, "he is aware of the allegations and has been informed of the Ministry’s response. He can’t comment any further but has asked for a briefing today."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education advised 1 NEWS to seek comment from police, as they are the only appropriate body to speak to regarding this matter. But police said they cannot speak on the matter.

Speaking on TVNZ 1’s Q+A, Chris Hipkins said teachers also need to committ to the process.
Chris Hipkins. Source: 1 NEWS
